The Charlotte Hornets have waived veteran forward Marvin Williams, the team announced Saturday, after buyout discussions began Friday.
The buyout allows Williams to sign with a contender in time to be eligible for that team’s playoff roster. ESPN and other media outlets reported Williams will sign with the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers.
Earlier Saturday, the Hornets also waived veteran forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The Dallas Mavericks have reported interest in signing Kidd-Gilchrist once he clears waivers.
Williams, in his sixth Hornets season, was one of four expensive veterans who didn’t play in Tuesday’s road loss to the Houston Rockets.
This is the first season since Williams was a rookie in 2005 (the second overall draft pick out of North Carolina to the Atlanta Hawks) that he hasn’t started.
Hornets coach James Borrego has overseen a youth movement throughout this season, but young players have played that much more the past four games.
Buyouts typically happen after the NBA trade deadline, which came Thursday at 3 p.m. A player gives up some of his remaining guaranteed salary to be waived. Williams makes $15 million this season, the last one on a four-year, $54 million contract he signed in the summer of 2016.
Williams is among Hornets career leaders in a variety of categories, including games played (sixth at 429). He is third in Hornets history in 3-pointers made (681) and attempted (1,801).
Williams, 33, would have appeal as a reserve on a contender, for his 3-point shooting and his defensive savvy. He also has an excellent reputation as a teammate and locker room mentor for young players.
Williams recently told the Observer he’s given thought to retiring as a player after this season.
Former Hornets coach Steve Clifford spoke Monday about Williams’ impact when Clifford’s team, the Orlando Magic, was in town.
“Our best year here (48 regular-season victories in 2015-16) he was right in the middle of it. What he brought to the teams here, and I’m sure still doing it now, is professionalism — a guy who is respected by every player and every coach in the locker room,” Clifford said.
