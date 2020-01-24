France Charlotte Hornets Milwaukee Bucks Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova during an NBA basketball game in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

 Christophe Ena

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30 points and grabs 12 rebounds as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, riding the best 46-game start in franchise history, handed the Charlotte Hornets their eight straight loss on Friday in the first NBA regular-season game in France. See Story, B5.

