Nets Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, left, shoots over Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Brooklyn won 115-86. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

There is no lineup change that fixes this: The Charlotte Hornets don’t have a go-to scorer, a guy they can reliably ride through quarters when everyone else is missing shots. And until that changes, they can’t and won’t be much. Story, Page 10

