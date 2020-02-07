Hornets Spurs Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (center) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the first half of their NBA game in San Antonio on Feb. 1. Martin will miss some time after being injured in the Hornets’ road loss to the Houston Rockets.

 Eric Gay/The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Rookie Cody Martin of the Charlotte Hornets will miss some time after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in Tuesday’s road loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Hornets said Martin would be out at least for today’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 125-110 victory. Martin, a second-round pick out of Nevada, made his first NBA start in that game, playing a career-high 36 minutes. He scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Martin has gotten steady rotation minutes of late, as Hornets coach James Borrego leans yet more heavily toward the youth movement that started in the preseason.

Four expensive veterans — Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — didn’t play against the Rockets.

Martin, a Mocksville native, played basketball for prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy with his twin brother, Caleb Martin. Before playing at Oak Hill, Cody and his brother played three seasons at Davie County High School.

The two chose to play college basketball at N.C. State, then later transferred to Nevada.

Cody Martin was selected 36th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Hornets

Load comments