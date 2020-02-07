CHARLOTTE — Rookie Cody Martin of the Charlotte Hornets will miss some time after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in Tuesday’s road loss to the Houston Rockets.
The Hornets said Martin would be out at least for today’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 125-110 victory. Martin, a second-round pick out of Nevada, made his first NBA start in that game, playing a career-high 36 minutes. He scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Martin has gotten steady rotation minutes of late, as Hornets coach James Borrego leans yet more heavily toward the youth movement that started in the preseason.
Four expensive veterans — Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — didn’t play against the Rockets.
Martin, a Mocksville native, played basketball for prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy with his twin brother, Caleb Martin. Before playing at Oak Hill, Cody and his brother played three seasons at Davie County High School.
The two chose to play college basketball at N.C. State, then later transferred to Nevada.
Cody Martin was selected 36th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Hornets
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.