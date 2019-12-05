Warriors Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham (4) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Charlotte’s Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham aren’t just co-existing, they are thriving off each other’s skill sets. Graham might end up the NBA’s Most Improved Player, and if he does he owes a shoutout to Rozier for being so adaptive and flexible to make it work. Story, C5

