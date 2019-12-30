Thunder Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets’ Devonte’ Graham (4) aims his jumper as Oklahoma City Thunder’s Luguentz Dort (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

 Bob Leverone

Second-year Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte Graham records his 10th game this season with 10 or more assists in Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It is the first time since 2010-11 that the Hornets have had a player with 10 or more double-figure assist games in a season. Story, B3.

Load comments