Second-year Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte Graham records his 10th game this season with 10 or more assists in Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It is the first time since 2010-11 that the Hornets have had a player with 10 or more double-figure assist games in a season. Story, B3.
