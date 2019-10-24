Bulls Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham, right, talks with coach James Borrego as Charlotte plays the Chicago Bulls in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Charlotte won 126-125. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t believe guard Devonte Graham, a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, was ready to compete for a starting job heading into his second season. In the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s season-openng victory, he showed otherwise. Story, C3.

