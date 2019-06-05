GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
RiverDogs 2
Grasshoppers 1
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Osvaldo Bido pitched six scoreless innings for Greensboro, but the Charleston RiverDogs connected on two solo home runs off reliever Braeden Ogle in the seventh and ninth innings for the come-from-behind victory. Bido allowed one hit while striking out 10 and walking one. His ERA dropped to 3.39.
Performances worth noting: Canaan Smith’s solo homer in the ninth was the difference. Greensboro scored its only run in the second inning on Patrick Dorrian’s RBI single.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers slipped to 51/2 games behind the Delmarva Shorebirds in the Northern Division.
