South Atlantic LeagueSecond half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 26 13 .667 — Hickory 25 14 .641 1 Greensboro 21 18 .538 5 Hagerstown 19 20 .487 7 Kannapolis 19 20 .487 7 West Virginia 18 22 .450 8½ Lakewood 17 21 .447 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Augusta 23 17 .575 — Asheville 22 18 .550 1 Rome 20 20 .500 3 Charleston SC 17 23 .425 6 Greenville 16 23 .410 6½ x-Lexington 16 23 .410 6½ Columbia 16 23 .410 6½ Friday’s games Delmarva at Greenville, ppd. Columbia at Kannapolis, ppd. Columbia at Kannapolis Lakewood at Augusta Hickory at Charleston SC Delmarva at Greenville Lexington at Asheville Greensboro at West Virginia Rome at Hagerstown Saturday’s Games Lakewood at Asheville, 6:05 p.m. Hickory at Augusta, 6:05 p.m. Delmarva at Charleston SC, 6:05 p.m. Rome at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m. Columbia at Hagerstown, 6:05 p.m. Lexington at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic lead road game Friday night against the West Virginia Power ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report