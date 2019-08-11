GRASSHOPPERS REPORT

Tourists 9

Grasshoppers 3

Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Why the Grasshoppers lost: Niko Decolati’s first-inning solo home run was indicative of what kind of day it would be for the Hoppers as the Tourists pounded out 11 hits and went deep twice overall in a convincing South Atlantic League victory Sunday afternoon.

Performances worth noting: Grant Lavigne and Decolati each had three hits to pace Asheville’s assault. Danny Edgeworth also belted a home run in the win.

Also worth noting: Jack Herman homered in the second inning for the Hoppers. Luke Mangieri drove in a run with a single in the fourth and Ji-Hwan Bae plated the Hoppers’ final run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.

— Staff Report

