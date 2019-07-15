South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 17 7 .708 — Hickory 15 8 .652 1½ Greensboro 13 10 .565 3½ Kannapolis 13 11 .542 4 West Virginia 11 13 .458 6 Hagerstown 9 14 .391 7½ Lakewood 7 15 .318 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Columbia 13 11 .542 — Rome 13 11 .542 — Asheville 12 12 .500 1 Augusta 12 12 .500 1 x-Lexington 10 13 .435 2½ Greenville 10 14 .417 3 Charleston SC 10 14 .417 3 Sunday’s results Hagerstown 10, Lakewood 5 Asheville 4, Augusta 3 Lexington 4, Greenville 3 Columbia 2, Charleston SC 1 Columbia 5, Charleston SC 0 Greensboro 12, West Virginia 9 Rome 9, Kannapolis 3 Hickory 3, Delmarva 1 Monday’s games Lexington at Rome Hagerstown at Greensboro Kannapolis at Hickory Charleston SC at Augusta Lakewood at Delmarva Columbia at West Virginia Asheville at Greenville Today’s games Lexington at Rome, 7 p.m. Hagerstown at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Kannapolis at Hickory, 7 p.m. Charleston SC at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home game Monday night against the Delmarva Shorebirds ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
