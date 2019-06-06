GRASSHOPPERS REPORTThe Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League road game against the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com. — Staff Report

South Atlantic League

Northern Division

W L Pct. GB

Delmarva 44 14 .759 —

Greensboro 38 20 .655 6

Hickory 37 22 .627 7½

West Virginia 29 30 .492 15½

Kannapolis 26 33 .441 18½

Hagerstown 26 33 .441 18½

Lakewood 21 37 .362 23

Southern Division

W L Pct. GB

Charleston SC 32 27 .542 —

Lexington 29 29 .500 2½

Augusta 29 30 .492 3

Rome 26 32 .448 5½

Greenville 25 34 .424 7

Asheville 25 34 .424 7

Columbia 23 35 .397 8½

Thursday’s games

Lexington at Rome

Columbia at Hickory

Kannapolis at Augusta

Greensboro at Lakewood

Asheville at Charleston SC

Hagerstown at Delmarva

Greenville at West Virginia

Today’s games

Greensboro at Lakewood, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakewood, Game 2, TBD

Lexington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m.

Hagerstown at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

