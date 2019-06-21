South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva 1 0 1.000 — Kannapolis 1 0 1.000 — Lakewood 1 0 1.000 — Hagerstown 1 0 1.000 — West Virginia 0 1 .000 1 Hickory 0 1 .000 1 Greensboro 0 1 .000 1 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Asheville 1 0 1.000 — Lexington 1 0 1.000 — Charleston SC 1 0 1.000 — Greenville 0 1 .000 1 Augusta 0 1 .000 1 Columbia 0 1 .000 1 Rome 0 1 .000 1 Thursday’s results Hagerstown 3, Rome 1 Delmarva 12, Greensboro 11, 10 innings Charleston SC 2, Hickory 1 Kannapolis 3, Augusta 0 Asheville 26, Columbia 9 Lakewood 5, West Virginia 4, 10 innings Lexington 8, Greenville 7 Friday’s games Hagerstown at Rome Delmarva at Greensboro Charleston SC at Hickory Augusta at Kannapolis Columbia at Asheville West Virginia at Lakewood Greenville at Lexington Today’s games Hagerstown at Rome, 6 p.m. Columbia at Asheville, 6:05 p.m. Greenville at Lexington, 6:35 p.m. Charleston SC at Hickory, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. West Virginia at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home game against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report