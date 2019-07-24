GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 3
Tourists 2
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: Fabricio Macias hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers over the Asheville Tourists in a South Atlantic League game Wednesday. Justin Harrer scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Performances worth noting: Greensboro scored two runs in the second inning on Harrer’s fifth home run of the season. Asheville tied the game at 2-2 when Niko Decolati hit an RBI single in the third inning and Grant Lavigne hit an RBI double in the sixth. Cam Alldred (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Will Tribucher (0-1) took the loss.
Also worth noting: Greensboro improved to 17-14 in the second half and 61-39 overall. Asheville fell to 16-16 and 45-57.
— Staff Report