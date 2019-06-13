South Atlantic League Northern Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva 46 19 .708 — Greensboro 41 24 .631 5 Hickory 39 23 .629 5½ West Virginia 33 33 .500 13½ Hagerstown 30 36 .455 16½ Kannapolis 27 37 .422 18½ Lakewood 25 41 .379 21½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Augusta 34 30 .531 — Charleston SC 35 31 .530 — Lexington 33 32 .508 1½ Greenville 30 36 .455 5 Asheville 29 37 .439 6 Rome 28 37 .431 6½ Columbia 24 38 .387 9 Wednesday’s results Augusta 3, Lexington 0 Rome 3, Charleston SC 2 Hickory at Greensboro, cancelled Asheville 6, Columbia 4, 10 innings West Virginia 1, Delmarva 0 Greenville 3, Kannapolis 1 Lakewood 9, Hagerstown 4 Thursday’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis Rome at Augusta Greenville at Charleston SC Lexington at Columbia Hickory at Delmarva West Virginia at Hagerstown Lakewood at Asheville Today’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Lakewood at Asheville, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m. Lexington at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. West Virginia at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League road game against the Kannapolis Intimidators on Thursday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report