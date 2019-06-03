South Atlantic League Northern Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva 42 13 .764 — Greensboro 37 18 .673 5 Hickory 35 21 .625 7½ West Virginia 28 28 .500 14½ Hagerstown 26 30 .464 16½ Kannapolis 25 31 .446 17½ Lakewood 18 37 .327 24 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Charleston SC 30 26 .536 — Augusta 27 29 .482 3 Lexington 26 29 .473 3½ Rome 26 30 .464 4 Greenville 25 31 .446 5 Asheville 24 32 .429 6 Columbia 21 35 .375 9 Monday’s games West Virginia at Hickory Charleston SC at Greensboro Delmarva at Kannapolis Hagerstown at Lakewood Rome at Columbia Lexington at Greenville Augusta at Asheville Today’s games West Virginia at Hickory, 6:30 p.m. Charleston SC at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Hagerstown at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home game against the Charleston, S.C. RiverDogs on Monday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report