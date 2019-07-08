South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 13 5 .722 — Hickory 12 6 .667 1 Kannapolis 11 7 .611 2 Greensboro 9 8 .529 3½ West Virginia 9 9 .500 4 Lakewood 6 11 .353 6½ Hagerstown 6 12 .333 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Rome 10 8 .556 — Augusta 10 8 .556 — Columbia 9 9 .500 1 Asheville 8 10 .444 2 Greenville 8 10 .444 2 Charleston SC 8 10 .444 2 x-Lexington 6 12 .333 4 Sunday’s results Rome 4, Asheville 1 Lexington 6, West Virginia 5 (10) Greenville 5, Charleston SC 2 Lakewood at Greensboro, cancelled Hickory 6, Columbia 5 Augusta 7, Kannapolis 1 Hagerstown 5, Delmarva 4 Monday’s games None scheduled Tuesday’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Lexington at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Grasshoppers had an off day on Monday. Greensboro returns to action tonight in the first of a three-game series at the Kannapolis Intimidators. The Grasshoppers return home on Thursday for a five-game homestand against the West Virginia Power and Hagerstown Suns.
— Staff Report