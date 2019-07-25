GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Tourists 4
Grasshoppers (game 1) 1
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Kyle Datres homered and had two hits as the Asheville Tourists topped the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The Grasshoppers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luke Mangieri hit an RBI double, scoring Ji-Hwan Bae.
Performances worth noting: Asheville—Kyle Datres 2-3, HR, RBI; Terrin Vavra 1-2, RBI. Greensboro—Luke Mangieri 2-4, 2B, RBI; Steven Jennings (L, 5-9) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K.
Also worth noting: Greensboro starter Steven Jennings (5-9) took the loss. Game 2 of the doubleheader ended after the News & Record went to print. Greensboro returns to action at home today at 7 p.m. against the Kannapolis Initimidators.
— Staff Report