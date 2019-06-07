GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
BlueClaws 2
Grasshoppers 1
Site: FirstEnergy Park, Lakewood, N.J.
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Grasshoppers’ only score came in the top of the first inning when Rodolfo Castro’s line-drive single scored Mason Martin. Greensboro managed just seven hits in a lackluster offensive effort.
Performances worth noting: Castro finished 1-of-2, while Martin finished the night 1-of-3.
Also worth noting: This was the first game of a doubleheader, a makeup game for a previously cancelled game on May 12. Game 2 ended after the News & Record went to press. The Grasshoppers will be back in action today against the BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m.
— Staff Report