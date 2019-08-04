GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 8
Drive 2
Site: Fluor Field at the West End, Greensville, S.C.
Why the Grasshoppers won: Jonah Davis set the tone with a solo home run in the first inning.
Performances worth noting: Justin Herrer, Grant Koch and Ji-Whan Bae paced a 10-hit attack for the Hoppers with two hits each and combined for four RBIs. Jack Herman and Connor Kaiser also contributed RBI hits for Greensboro, which took control early by scoring 1, 3, 1 and 2 runs over the first four innings.
Also worth noting: Noe Toribio picked up his first win of the season, scattering seven hits over five innings while striking out four.
— Staff Report