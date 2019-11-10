Several communities held parades or services on Saturday. Here are some events still coming up this Veterans Day weekend:
Guilford County
- Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. today, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
- Star-Spangled Girls, 2-4 p.m. today, GreenHill in Greensboro Cultural Center, 220 N. Davie St., Greensboro. This show is a review built from diaries, letters, interviews, telegrams, journals by and about the women who served the United States during WWII. Songs from war time are woven throughout the production. Free for all veterans and their families. $10 general admission.
- Veterans Day: 11 a.m. Monday, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. With retired Marine Col. Dan Camia, Sereh Haley, color guards, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Rain or shine. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Randolph County
- Field of Honor, open 24 hours during Veterans Day weekend. Attendants available to escort visitors from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon on Monday. Closing ceremony at noon Monday. South Asheboro Middle School baseball field, corner of South Park Street and Dixie Drive, Asheboro.
Elsewhere
- 2019 Veteran’s Day 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 — Starts at 7 p.m. Monday in Charlotte. Entrance fees start at $9.
- Marine Corps Birthday Celebration at Cary VFW Post 7383, 3 p.m. today, VFW Post 7383, Cary. Free.
- Veterans Day Run, Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville. 11 a.m. today.
- Rolling Thunder Veterans Day Ride of Honor, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., today. Fort Bragg Harley-Davidson, 3950 Sycamore Dairy Road, Fayetteville.
