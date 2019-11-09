In 1969 men landed on the moon. There was Woodstock. Richard Nixon was president. There were the Stonewall riots. These and so many other history making events, and, I was in Vietnam. I was 22 years old. I was one of the oldest in my platoon.
If it weren’t for the many pictures of me in Vietnam serving first as a squad leader then platoon sergeant, I would think that it was all a bad dream. I finished my course of study at a junior college on Friday, Dec. 15, 1967, which made me eligible for the draft even though I had been accepted to a four-year university the next spring. On the following Wednesday I received my notice to be examined and on Feb. 28, 1968, I was sworn in to the Army.
After 10 months of training I was shipped to Vietnam as a buck sergeant and assigned to a special reconnaissance platoon. My unit was one of only two like it in Vietnam. We were the air rifle platoon (ARP) attached to an air company with gunships, light observation helicopters (LOH) and lift ships. My platoon was made up of four teams of seven for a total of 28 men. Every morning at first light the LOH choppers went out looking for enemy activity and if they spotted any they would send out the appropriate size unit of ARPs from a seven- to 28-man unit. We were virtually guaranteed that each time we went to the field we would encounter the enemy.
The first time I was wounded we had taken fire from a Viet Cong bunker. After some exchange of fire my unit moved in on the bunker and tossed grenades into it as we had been trained to do. After the smoke had cleared somewhat, I went down into the bunker with a flashlight and a .45 pistol. I had the medic, Doc Morgan, follow me in. At the back of the bunker we found the opening of a tunnel. I wormed my way down it to about 25 feet underground. Then we followed the twists and turns back about 50 feet where it ended abruptly. At that point, the tunnel was only about 2 feet in diameter. I looked up and there was a trapdoor. I started pushing on it and it wouldn’t budge. I told Doc that it was either booby trapped, or the enemy was standing on it. All of a sudden, my hand and arm pushed the door open and the enemy shoved his rifle to within 6 to 8 inches from my head. He fired three times! Then, his rifle jammed. In the process of shoving my way back down the tunnel a bit I dropped my flashlight and pistol. I told Doc that I was going back to retrieve them. I didn’t want the enemy shooting me with my own pistol as I left the tunnel. I had one cut on my arm from one of the bullets and my face and forearm were covered with powder burns and a bit of brass from the shells. I wiped my face with my hand, and it was covered in blood. I thought that I had been hit in the head since the pain was so severe. As it turns out the pain was from a concussion that I received from the impact of gun fire in such tight quarters.
I was out of the field a couple of days that time. The second time I was wounded was Sept. 7, 1969. It was Sunday morning. Some of us were attending the church service when the alarm came for us to hit the ships. From the sound of the alarm sound we had to be airborne is less than five minutes. An LOH had been shot down. The pilot and crew chief/door gunner had been extracted but they wanted us to go out and set up a perimeter so they could pull the chopper out. It was an incredibly beautiful day. It was only around 90 degrees which was relatively cool for Vietnam. It was so peaceful it reminded me of times I spent on my grandparents’ farm when I was a child.
As soon as the chopper was pulled out the LOH flying above us popped a red smoke grenade signifying they had spotted Viet Cong. We moved up a low hill and within 10 minutes one of our Vietnamese scouts tripped a claymore mine and was killed. Several others were wounded. We had been guided into the center of an enemy base camp and surrounded by underground bunkers. There was no rifle fire. After about 30 minutes, thinking that the enemy was gone, we called in a medivac chopper. I flagged it to the landing position. When it was about 15 feet in front of me, there was a loud explosion. “Charlie” had fired a rocket-propelled grenade and it hit about 6 feet behind me. I was thrown into the air, flipped upside down and hit the front of the chopper. Then I hit the ground. I was hit with shrapnel from head to toe.
We lay there for nearly three hours while the Vietnamese threw hand grenades at us. Finally, a company of tanks came to our rescue. They put the barrels of their tanks into the bunkers and fired. By the time it was over, 21 of our 28 men were killed or wounded. This, and other fights that we were in have been recounted in at least two books and several documentaries.
This particular day had been dubbed, “A bad day for the ARPS.”
I spent more than a month in the hospital this time. While it wasn’t always easy and often horrible, there are also some great stories and friendships that came from this time. When I got back to my troop, I was assigned to an office job. Because there were so many new men, I used to sneak back to the field with them to give them some guidance. I finally got caught by my first sergeant and was stopped.
I spent seven months in the field and a year in-country. I ended up with two Purple Hearts that listed me as 30% disabled mainly because of some leg injuries. I received three air medals for spending more than 300 hours in choppers. I also received two Bronze Stars —one for meritorious service and one for valor.
There were countless other battles. Some were minor but a number of them were catastrophic for us. I have never counted all the men I served with who were badly wounded or killed. I never will. For many years I lived by my belief that when I left Vietnam, I left Vietnam. Of course, that isn’t true. After nearly 40 years I was contacted by a few of the men I served with there. They had been having reunions for about 15 years and had been looking for all of us. The first one I attended was in Orlando, Fla. Until then, the only thing I had to remember them by was the hundreds of pictures I had taken in 1969. My first reaction was, “These buggers are old men!” We had all been in our late teens and early 20s when we served.
I have attended several more reunions and it is good to know that Doc Morgan and about 10 others who served together have had full lives. Many of us still suffer PTSD. Of the group who I have reconnected with, most of us were wounded on Sept. 7. I love those men like brothers. There is no bond stronger than one that you build with men who are fighting together to survive.
