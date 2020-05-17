The News & Record will showcase the Class of 2020 with a virtual graduation package at greensboro.com and special print section in June. Add your grad’s photo to our free online gallery at greensboro.com/gradphotos.
MOST POPULAR
-
Locked out: Guilford County sheriff to resume serving eviction notices starting May 29
-
NC deputy led armed all-white group to black teen's home in search for missing girl, authorities say. Now he faces charges.
-
President Trump May Let Workers Take Social Security Early -- With a Catch
-
Photos of armed demonstrators at North Carolina Subway draw national attention
-
Gospel, jazz, blues singer Melva Houston dies
promotion
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a prize from our sponsor!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.