Virginia Tech 71

Clemson 50

Site: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

Why the Hokies won

It was the Hokies’ strong defensive effort that carried them to a runaway win against the Tigers on Sunday. Virginia Tech held Clemson to 30% shooting from the field. The third quarter was when the Hokies did a majority of their damage, holding the Tigers to 2-of-13 from the field.

Key performers

Tigers: Mikayla Hayes 13 points, 6-of-9 FG; Kobi Thornton 7 points, 4 rebounds.

Hokies: Taja Cole 15 points, 5 rebounds; Aisha Sheppard 12 points, 5 rebounds.

Notable

Northwest Guilford graduates Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King both had nice days for the Hokies. Kitley record 9 points and 8 rebounds in the win. King knocked down 2 three-pointers en route to 6 points and 3 rebounds for Virginia Tech. ... The Hokies (16-4) are off to their best start since 2016-17.

Records

Tigers: 7-13, 3-6 ACC

Hokies: 15-4, 5-3 ACC

Up next

Tigers: vs No. 8 NC State, 7 p.m. Thursday

Hokies: at Syracuse, 8 p.m. Thursday

Duke 58

Georgia Tech 46

Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Why the Blue Devils won

The Blue Devils pulled away in the low scoring affair by being the better team from behind the three-point line. They knocked down 46% of their threes, as opposed to the Yellow Jackets’ 26%. Duke also forced Georgia Tech into 24 turnovers, converting those into 23 points.

Key performers

Yellow Jackets: Maj-Lotta Lahtinen 12 points, 3 assists; Kierra Fletcher 10 points, 5 rebounds.

Blue Devils: Haley Gorecki 18 points, 4 rebounds; Leonna Odom 16 points, 6 rebounds.

Notable

The Blue Devils have now won four of their last five games. ... Duke is 18-1 in their last 19 games against Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor.

Records

Yellow Jackets: 14-6, 5-4 ACC

Blue Devils: 11-9, 5-4 ACC

Up next

Yellow Jackets: at Miami, 6 p.m. Thursday

Blue Devils: vs NC State, 2 p.m. Saturday

