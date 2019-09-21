HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley 49, Smith 7

No. 2 Reidsville 59, No. 9 Eastern Guilford 16

No. 3 Dudley 23, No. 5 Southeast Guilford 0

East Forsyth 43, No. 6 Page 7

No. 8 Southwest Guilford 49, Northwest Guilford 21

No. 10 Northeast Guilford 22, No. 7 Ragsdale 20 (OT)

METRO 4-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Grimsley 0 0 5 0

Northwest Guilford 0 0 2 3

Ragsdale 0 0 2 3

Page 0 0 2 3

High Point Central 0 0 0 5

Friday’s results

East Forsyth 43, Page 7

Grimsley 49, Smith 7

Northeast Guilford 22, Ragsdale 20 (OT)

Andrews 29, High Point Central 28

SW Guilford 49, NW Guiford 21

Sept. 27

Highland Springs (Va.) at Page

Reagan at Northwest Guilford

Grimsley at Knightdale

Glenn at High Point Central

Mount Tabor at Ragsdale

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Eastern Guilford 0 0 2 3

Southern Alamance 0 0 3 2

Southeast Guilford 0 0 2 3

Southern Guilford 0 0 3 2

Williams 0 0 3 2

Asheboro 0 0 1 3

SW Randolph 0 0 2 3

Friday’s results

Williams 61, Graham 3

Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16

Southern Alamance 29, Cummings 7

Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0

Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19

SW Randolph 33, Trinity 13

Sept. 27

Williams at Eastern Guilford

SW Randolph at Southern Alamance

Asheboro at Southeast Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Eastern Alamance 0 0 4 0

Northern Guilford 0 0 3 1

Western Alamance 0 0 3 1

Northeast Guilford 0 0 3 1

a-Morehead 0 0 2 3

Rockingham County 0 0 1 3

a-McMichael 0 0 0 4

Person 0 0 0 4

a-Class 2-A school for playoff purposes.

Friday’s results

Northeast Guilford 22, Ragsdale 20 (OT)

Sept. 27

Northeast Guilford at Eastern Alamance

McMichael at Northern Guilford

Rockingham County at Western Alamance

Person at Morehead

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Dudley 0 0 4 1

Parkland 0 0 3 1

Southwest Guilford 0 0 3 2

Western Guilford 0 0 3 2

Mount Tabor 0 0 2 3

Smith 0 0 0 4

Friday’s results

West Forsyth 28, Mount Tabor 0

SW Guilford 49, NW Guilford 21

Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0

Grimsley 49, Smith 7

Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 0

Sept. 27

Parkland at Reagan

South Iredell at Dudley

Mount Tabor at Ragsdale

Smith at Wakefield

OTHERS

Conf. All

W L W L

d-East Forsyth 0 0 5 0

f-Reidsville 0 0 5 0

e-High Point Christian 0 0 4 1

b-Andrews 0 0 3 1 d-Glenn 0 0 2 2

c-Bishop McGuinness 0 0 1 4

b-PAC 7 2-A; c-Northwest 1-A; d-Central Piedmont 4-A; e-NCISAA; f-Mid-State 2-A.

Friday’s results

Andrews 29, High Point Central 28

Bishop McGuinness 7, Atkins 0

East Forsyth 43, Page 7

Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16

Sept. 27

Glenn at High Point Central

HP Christian at Asheville School

East Surry at Reidsville

Jordan-Matthews at Andrews

