HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley 49, Smith 7
No. 2 Reidsville 59, No. 9 Eastern Guilford 16
No. 3 Dudley 23, No. 5 Southeast Guilford 0
East Forsyth 43, No. 6 Page 7
No. 8 Southwest Guilford 49, Northwest Guilford 21
No. 10 Northeast Guilford 22, No. 7 Ragsdale 20 (OT)
METRO 4-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Grimsley 0 0 5 0
Northwest Guilford 0 0 2 3
Ragsdale 0 0 2 3
Page 0 0 2 3
High Point Central 0 0 0 5
Friday’s results
East Forsyth 43, Page 7
Grimsley 49, Smith 7
Northeast Guilford 22, Ragsdale 20 (OT)
Andrews 29, High Point Central 28
SW Guilford 49, NW Guiford 21
Sept. 27
Highland Springs (Va.) at Page
Reagan at Northwest Guilford
Grimsley at Knightdale
Glenn at High Point Central
Mount Tabor at Ragsdale
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Eastern Guilford 0 0 2 3
Southern Alamance 0 0 3 2
Southeast Guilford 0 0 2 3
Southern Guilford 0 0 3 2
Williams 0 0 3 2
Asheboro 0 0 1 3
SW Randolph 0 0 2 3
Friday’s results
Williams 61, Graham 3
Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16
Southern Alamance 29, Cummings 7
Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0
Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19
SW Randolph 33, Trinity 13
Sept. 27
Williams at Eastern Guilford
SW Randolph at Southern Alamance
Asheboro at Southeast Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Eastern Alamance 0 0 4 0
Northern Guilford 0 0 3 1
Western Alamance 0 0 3 1
Northeast Guilford 0 0 3 1
a-Morehead 0 0 2 3
Rockingham County 0 0 1 3
a-McMichael 0 0 0 4
Person 0 0 0 4
a-Class 2-A school for playoff purposes.
Friday’s results
Northeast Guilford 22, Ragsdale 20 (OT)
Sept. 27
Northeast Guilford at Eastern Alamance
McMichael at Northern Guilford
Rockingham County at Western Alamance
Person at Morehead
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Dudley 0 0 4 1
Parkland 0 0 3 1
Southwest Guilford 0 0 3 2
Western Guilford 0 0 3 2
Mount Tabor 0 0 2 3
Smith 0 0 0 4
Friday’s results
West Forsyth 28, Mount Tabor 0
SW Guilford 49, NW Guilford 21
Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0
Grimsley 49, Smith 7
Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 0
Sept. 27
Parkland at Reagan
South Iredell at Dudley
Mount Tabor at Ragsdale
Smith at Wakefield
OTHERS
Conf. All
W L W L
d-East Forsyth 0 0 5 0
f-Reidsville 0 0 5 0
e-High Point Christian 0 0 4 1
b-Andrews 0 0 3 1 d-Glenn 0 0 2 2
c-Bishop McGuinness 0 0 1 4
b-PAC 7 2-A; c-Northwest 1-A; d-Central Piedmont 4-A; e-NCISAA; f-Mid-State 2-A.
Friday’s results
Andrews 29, High Point Central 28
Bishop McGuinness 7, Atkins 0
East Forsyth 43, Page 7
Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16
Sept. 27
Glenn at High Point Central
HP Christian at Asheville School
East Surry at Reidsville
Jordan-Matthews at Andrews
