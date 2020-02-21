Saturday’S RESULTs

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Page 42, Grimsley 34

Page 8 8 12 14 — 42

High Point Central 6 12 7 9 — 34

Page (8-19): Kirah Lineberry 15, Amiya Martin 11, Reagan Maynard 10, Becker 6.

Grimsley (8-19): Destoine Tisdale 13, Arant 7, Gwynn 6, Russell 3, Webster 2, Phillips 2.

Dudley 44,

Southwest Guilford 42

Dudley 10 11 11 12 — 44

S.W. Guilford 9 8 15 10 — 42

Dudley: Quinzia Fulmore 19, Wooten 9, Powe 7, Williams 4, Rhymer 3, Whitfield 2.

S.W. Guilford: T. Nyok 13, Hairston 7, J. Slade 7, Foust 4, Harriman 4, G. Slade 3, McCullough 3, Adeloye 1.

