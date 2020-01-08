WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Guilford 67, Grimsley 66

Eastern Guilford 14 19 18 16 - 67

Grimsley 23 15 14 14 - 66

Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 21, OJ Johnson 13, Jayron Rankin 10, Kamel Smith 8, Dylan Spencer 7.

Grimsley: Flowers 26, Shaw 13.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments