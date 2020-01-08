WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern Guilford 67, Grimsley 66
Eastern Guilford 14 19 18 16 - 67
Grimsley 23 15 14 14 - 66
Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 21, OJ Johnson 13, Jayron Rankin 10, Kamel Smith 8, Dylan Spencer 7.
Grimsley: Flowers 26, Shaw 13.
