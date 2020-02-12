WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Page 56, High Point Central 38

Page 8 18 14 16 - 56

High Point Central 5 8 11 14 - 38

Page (6-17): Reagan Maynard 16, Kirah Lineberry 15, Leilla Hamoud 10, Brooke Becker 7, Skylar Hitchens 7, Amiya Martin 2.

High Point Central (0-20): Anna Kraisnik 17, Janiya Mitchell 12, Alana Smith 3, Jayah Shannon 2, Khalayah Cochrane 2.

Tags

Load comments