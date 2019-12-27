FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reynolds 67, East Forsyth 59

East Forsyth 8 16 16 19 - 59

Reynolds 19 8 19 21 - 67

East Forsyth: Will Rhodes 24, Asaiah Leggett 13, Jones 9, Reeves 5, Lyles 4, Timmons 4.

Reynolds: Tobias Johnson 21, Caden Davis 19, Tyriek Leach 15, Jaben Mars 10, Murphy 2.

Bishop McGuinness 74, Tuscola 60

B. McGuinness 20 13 33 7 - 74

Tuscola 14 15 14 17 - 60

B. McGuinness: Nate Fuller 20, Jake Ledbetter 17, Noah Allred 13, Dawson McAlhany 13, Thomas Markun 4, Seth Williams 3, Jaden Plunciniczak 3, Henry Riek 1.

Tuscola: Nate Bradford 33, Trent Turner 10, Ehrfom Tice 5, Blake Reid 5, Colman Bryson 4, Luke Williamson 2, Skip Moss 1.

Sheetz Holiday Classic

W-S Christian Academy 71 High Point Central 49

W-S Christian 19 9 20 23 - 71

HP Central 5 17 17 10 - 49

W-S Christian: Jones 22, McNeal 18, Potter 11, Nwarshai 7, Thorpe 6, Isaacs 2, Thomas 2, Babali 2.

HP Central: Martin 11, Hill 11, Horton 9, McDuffie 5, Robinson 4, Ramazani 4, Green 3, Smith 2.

Southern Guilford 72, Andrews 62

Andrews 14 8 18 22 - 62

S. Guilford 20 24 10 18 - 72

Andrews: Barret 25, East 10, Herndon 7, McKiver 4, Moore 4, Jackson 2.

S. Guilford: Edmondson 19, Ruffin 12, Wells 11, Crisp 9, Currie 4, Roberson 4, Thompson 4, Miller 3.

Panther Creek 66 Wesleyan Christian 49

Wesleyan Christian 22 8 8 11 - 49

Panther Creek 10 22 18 16 - 66

Wesleyan Christian: Darr 16, Phillips 13, Wiggins 8, Brooks 5, Ray 5, Warr 2.

Panther Creek: Muldrew 15, Barry 15, Drinkwater 12, Butners 11, McKnight 4, James 4, Conte 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sheetz Holiday Classic

Southern Guilford 47 High Point Central 41

HP Central 14 9 7 9 - 41

S. Guilford 10 13 7 13 - 47

HP Central: Heart 16, McMasters 10, Nan 5, Smith 4, Mitchell 2, Cochrane 2.

S. Guilford: Willard 10, Hicks 10, Pegram 9, Griffin 8, Grian 6, Ridley 3.

Central Cabarrus 52, Pinecrest 43

Central Cabarrus 14 10 16 17 - 52

Pinecrest 9 21 12 11 - 43

Cen. Cabarrus: Case 18, Tate 15, Miller 11, Barrie 5, Webb 4.

Pinecrest: McLaughlin 24, Keller 4, Clarie 3, Davis 3, Sparrow 2, Jackson 1.

Southwest Guilford 60 North Davidson 52

SW Guilford 21 16 10 13 - 60

N. Davidson 3 16 10 23 - 52

SW Guilford: Nyok 14, Foust 11, Hairston 10, Shaw 10, G. Slade 7, J. Slade 6, Harriman 2.

N. Davidson: Hege 30, McMillan 9, Michael 8, Byerly 3, Daily 2.

