FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Boys basketball

Greensboro Day 75, Westchester 42

Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 19, Cam Hayes 18, Whit Trevey 10, Bailey 6, Williams 6, Patel 6, Noble 3, Young 2, Stricklin 2, Leake 1.

Westchester: Jackson Weil 22, Sadler 6, Bringman 5, Patterson 4, Walters 3, Bublitz 2.

Northern Guilford 47, Eastern Alamance 46

N. Guilford 11 11 15 10 — 47

E. Alamance 16 19 4 7 — 46

Northern Guilford: N. Whitley 19, N. Hodge 10, Pleasant 7, Helms 5, Lomax 4, Sims 2.

Eastern Alamance: D. Kane 19, E. Mann 17, Lewis 7, Burnette 3.

Northwest Guilford 56, High Point Central 41

HP Central 7 6 12 16 — 41

NW Guilford 17 6 14 19 — 56

High Point Central: Javion G. 16, Isaiah B. 11, Tre H. 8, Tyler R. 4, Jalen M. 2.

Northwest Guilford: Dean Reiber 22, Chris Hampton 18, Boulton 7, Ballou 5, Hartzell 2, Humphrey 2.

Girls basketball

Bishop McGuinness 53, East Surry 50

East Surry: Dasia Lambert 17, Morgan Smith 12, Cadence Lawson 10, Craven 4, Bruner 4, Gammons 2, Parks 1.

Bishop McGuinness: Alaila Kreuter 17, Charley Chappell 12, Michelle Petrangeli 11, T. Chappell 9, Elder 3, Davis 1.

Northern Guilford 43, Eastern Alamance 30

N. Guilford 11 14 11 7 — 43

E. Alamance 13 4 9 4 — 30

Northern Guilford: Jadyn Newsome 13, Jayla Harris 11, Mila Gordon 10, Haynes 5, Mulry 2, DeLisa 2.

Eastern Alamance: Laila Anderson 12, Evans 6, Tucker 6, Watkins 4, Adams 2.

Load comments