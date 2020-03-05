THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Girls soccer
Burlington Christian Academy 3 Westchester Country Day 0
Goals: [Burlington Christian Academy] Svea Eckstrand, Emma Brown, Zoe Mixon.
Wesleyan Christian Academy 2 Durham Academy 1
Goals: Wesleyan Christian] Caroline Heywood, Kayla Burroughs. Assists: Kayla Burroughs, Kyndal Glover. Saves: Kloe Totel 11.
BOYS TENNIS
Wesleyan Christian Academy 9 High Point Central 0
Singles: Logan Prillaman (W) def. John Sanderlin 6-0, 6-1; Duncan Bell (W) def. Andrew Eskew 6-1, 6-0; Harrison Marx-Ascencios (W) def. Sean Doyle 6-1, 6-3; Jonathan Cimpean (W) def. Slade Howell 6-2, 6-0; John Wagner (W) def. Andrew McLean 6-2, 6-0; Ben McCain (W) def. Phillip Sojka 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Prillaman/Bell (W) def. Sanderlin/Eskew 8-0; Ascencios/Cimpean (W) def. Sojka/Beck Dallas 8-1; Wagner/McCain (W) def. Thomas Wheatley/Howell 8-1.
Northwest Guilford 9 Southwest Guilford 0
Singles: Kyle Zhou def. Jacob Rosen 6-3, 6-1; Trevor Phelps def. Apollo Sarrimanolis 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Garret Eichlen def. Bo Bolick 6-3, 6-2; Enes Eroglu def. Trung Nguyen 6-3, 7-5; Owen Vescio def. Daniel Etheredge 6-1, 6-2; Reid Rouse def. Jeff Jones 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.
Doubles: Eroglu/Phelps def. Rosen/Bolick 9-7; Zhou/Rouse def. Sarrimanolis/Bryce Causey 8-4; Vescio/Trevor Johnson def. Nguyen/Etheredge 8-3.
Records: Southwest Guilford 2-1; Northwest Guilford 2-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.