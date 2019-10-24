NCHSAA Playoffs

Volleyball

Saturday’s matches

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 24 East Forsyth (11-15) at No. 9 Davie County (16-9)

No. 20 Page (11-12) at No. 13 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (18-6)

No. 23 North Mecklenburg (12-10) at No. 10 Grimsley (14-9)

No. 2 Northwest Guilford (23-2), bye

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 30 Southeast Guilford (14-12) at No. 3 Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (24-0)

No. 18 Northern Guilford (14-10) at No. 15 West Carteret (13-8)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 25 Waynesville Tuscola (8-15) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (20-6)

No. 18 China Grove Jesse Carson (19-7) at No. 15 Western Guilford (16-9)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 27 Providence Grove (13-12) at No. 6 McMichael (28-5)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 26 Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter (15-8) at No. 7 Cornerstone Charter (21-6)

No. 23 Gastonia Highland Tech (14-10) at No. 10 Bishop McGuinness (21-5)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments