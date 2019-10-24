NCHSAA Playoffs
Volleyball
Saturday’s matches
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 24 East Forsyth (11-15) at No. 9 Davie County (16-9)
No. 20 Page (11-12) at No. 13 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (18-6)
No. 23 North Mecklenburg (12-10) at No. 10 Grimsley (14-9)
No. 2 Northwest Guilford (23-2), bye
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 30 Southeast Guilford (14-12) at No. 3 Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (24-0)
No. 18 Northern Guilford (14-10) at No. 15 West Carteret (13-8)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 25 Waynesville Tuscola (8-15) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (20-6)
No. 18 China Grove Jesse Carson (19-7) at No. 15 Western Guilford (16-9)
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 27 Providence Grove (13-12) at No. 6 McMichael (28-5)
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 26 Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter (15-8) at No. 7 Cornerstone Charter (21-6)
No. 23 Gastonia Highland Tech (14-10) at No. 10 Bishop McGuinness (21-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.