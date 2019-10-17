THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS GOLF
Bryan Park Invitational
Team Scores: Page 255, SE Guilford 264, NW Guilford 279, Grimsley 349
Top 10 individuals: Harper Shepherd (Page) 67; Siana Wong (Northern) 75; Caroline Wright (SE) 85; Chloe Crane (SE) 86; Katherine Hunter (Page) 87; Ashlyn Strickland (Northern) 87; Riley Williams (NW) 88; Blake Fuquay (Grimsley) 91; Maggie Mahon (NW) 92; Jenna Lothakoun (SE) 93
VOLLEYBALL
NCISAA 3A 2nd Round State Tournament Match
High Point Christian def. Carmel Christian 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
Leaders for HPC: Caroline Smith 48 assists, 13 digs; Sydney Bell 18 digs, 15 kills; Kennedy Powell 17 kills, 16 digs
