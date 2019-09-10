Tuesday’s results

Girls tennis

Greensboro Day 9, Calvary Day 0

Singles: K. Parr def S. Bing 6-0,6-0; T. Parr def A. Bing 6-0,6-0; M. Korbus def. M. Hicks 6-1,6-2; G. Andersen def. N. Allgood 6-0,6-0; L. Lowe def. Lisa Lia 6-0,6-0; C. Rainosek def. C. Odom 6-0,6-1.

Doubles: L Lowe/H Robinson def. M Hicks/A Bing 8-5; C Funderburk/S McCorkle def S Bing/N Allgood 8-1; C Somerville/C Rainosek def L Lia/C Odom 8-1.

Trinity 5, High Point Central 4

Singles: Olivia Perez (H) def. Maggie Anthony 10-2; Elizabeth Boger (H) def. Leah Mathai 10-8; Rachel Eskew (H) def. Sophia Zheng 10-3; Thug Hoe (T) def. Morgan Mayson 10-8; Autumn Gentry (T) def. Sarah Faith Amos 10-2; Abigail Todd (T) def. Caroline Boger 10-7.

Doubles: Maggie Anthony/Autumn Gentry (T) def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger 8-6; Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos (H) def. Sophia Zheng/Thug Hoe 8-6; Kara Henderson/Molly Graves (T) def. Emily Morgan/Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 8-0.

Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0

Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Jillian Padgett 6-0, 6-0; Michelle Petrangeli def. Erin Heavner 6-0, 6-1; Katie Dasher def. Maggie Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Kayla Rickmon 6-0, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez def. Marissa Booth 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Lassiter def. Flor Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Padgett/Heavner 8-0; Dasher/Lopez def. Collins/Rickmon 8-0; Bermudez/Lassiter def. Ariel Haynes/Arizona Padgett 8-0.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 4-1, 4-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Wesleyan 3, Reynolds 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-9, 25-20.

Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 14 aces, 5 serve receive passes, 10 digs; Audrey Kubis 8 kills; Ava Brown 29 assists.

Caldwell 3, High Point Christian 1

Scores: CA 25-16, HPCA 29-27, HPCA 25-22, CA 25-0.

Caldwell: Sophia Plasman 18 kills; Gabby Black 9 kills, 8 aces; Madison Bozarth 17 digs.

Records: Caldwell 12-4.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments