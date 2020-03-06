FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
Bishop McGuinness 9
Bethany Community 0
Bethany 000 000 0 — 0 McGuinness 210 240 X — 9
WP: Foresman LP: Powell
Southern Alamance 11 Eastern Guilford 1 (5)
S. Alamance 142 13 — 11 9 1 E. Guilford 000 01 — 1 3 5
Southern Alamance: Ray 3-for-4, 3 RBI, Harris 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R.
Eastern Guilford: Fleming 1-for-2, RBI.
WP: Kime LP: Chaney
GIRLS LACROSSE
Providence Day 18, Greensboro Day 3
Goals: Providence Day] Tracy Zheng (6); Cass Doffermyre (6); Gretchen Nauck (2); Ella McIver (1); Madeline Alt 1); Olivia France (1); Emmi Pinch 1. [Greensboro Day] Lucy Noone (3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Grimsley 4, Bishop McGuinness 1
Goals: [Grimsley] Sydney Smith (2); Casey Cox, Ellie Morgan. [Bishop McGuinness] Emily Silva. Assists: [Grimsley] , Ellie Morgan, Sydney Smith , Bella Romine. Shots: Grimsley 10, Bishop McGuinness 4.
Records: Grimsley 2-0-1; Bishop McGuinness 1-2-0.
