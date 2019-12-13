FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Page 47, South Granville 29

Page 8 14 13 12 — 47

South Granville 6 11 4 8 — 29

Page (1-6): Melanie Niebitsie-Livingston 14, Leilla Hamoud 12, Amiya Martin 9, Kirah Lineberry 6, Brooke Becker 2, Sharmaine Agamata 2, Skylar Hitchins 2. South Granville (0-6): Mobley 12, Bryan 6, Williamson 4, Doyle 4, Bland 2, Bowling 1.

Bishop McGuinness 62, Reynolds 17

B. McGuinness 18 20 14 10 — 62

R.J. Reynolds 6 1 4 6 — 17

B.McGuinness (7-0): Michelle Petrangeli 16, Charley Chappell 13, Katie Deal 8, Tate Chappell 7, Mary Davis 7, Alaila Kreuter 5, Lily Role 4, Emily Elder 2. Reynolds (4-6): Ashleigh Williams 15, Murphy Andrews 2.

West Forsyth 71, Grimsley 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 63, Ravenscroft 47

Ravenscroft 9 9 12 17 — 47

Greensboro Day 18 16 21 8 — 63

Ravenscroft: McCallum Wright 12, Brady O’Connell 10, Thomas Brown 6, Zion Evans 6, Josh Hall 4, Jeremiah Williams 4, Myes Evans 3, Jonathan Phillips 2. Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 21, Cam Hayes 15, Cason Pierce 10, Jaydon Young 6, Brock Williams 4, Whit Trevey 3, Christian Bailey 2, Cam Leake 2.

Eastern Guilford 56, Southwest Randolph 54

Eastern Guilford: Johnson 15, Dawkins 13. SW Randolph: Hardon 14, Dalke 10, Smith 9.

Grimsley 77, West Forsyth 51

West Forsyth 11 13 11 16 — 51

Grimsley 18 21 16 22 — 77

West Forsyth: CJ Smith 13, Parker Nelson 8, Bralen Morris 8, Jaylen James 4, Jake Hill 4, Kris Mickens 3, Tyler Beckner 3, Rodrigo Valles 3, Amari Wade 2, KJ Crenshaw 2. Grimsley (5-1): Ahmil Flowers 18, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 12, Lawson Albright 12, Jayden Watlington 9, Travis Shaw 8, Jordan Wall 7, Ben Miller 4, Nathan Schoone 3, Luke Jenkins 2, DJ Workman 1, Tyler Albright 1.

