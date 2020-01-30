THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southeast Guilford 84, Wheatmore 32

Southeast Guilford 23 23 19 19 - 84

Wheatmore 10 5 4 13 - 32

Southeast Guilford: Simmons 22, Preston 16, Redd, Hopkins 10.

Wheatmore: Taylor Comer 16, Kara Comer 9, Biggs 4, Parrish 3.

