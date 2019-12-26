Thursday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC

High Point Christian 78,

Andrews 74 (OT)

HP Christian 11 12 15 22 16 - 78

Andrews 15 14 16 17 12 - 74

High Point Christian: E. Toland 5, KJ Garrett 22, A. Febres 2, L. Sutton 28, PJ Underhill 4, D. Cassick 11, J. Powell 2, D. Butler 4.

Andrews: T. East 28, J. McKiner 7, K, Barrez 17, M. Mansour 8, E. Moore 8, AJ Herndon 6.

Panther Creek 83,

W-S Christian Academy 69

Panther Creek 21 12 24 26 - 83

W-S Christian 14 15 19 21 - 69

Panther Creek: A. Muldrew 16, D. Butners 12, D. Berry 24, D. Drinkwater 18, M. James 4, A. Kennedy 7, C. Vinson 2.

W-S Christian: L. McNeal 18, A, Jones 20, T. Thorpe 4, A. Patton 20, JJ, Nwashai 8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN GUILFORD

CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Western Guilford 56,

Piedmont Classical 40

W Guilford 14 18 8 16 - 56

P Classical 9 9 6 6 - 40

Western Guilford: Ella Butler 15, Jemoni Carter 10, McIntosh 3, LA Oliver 20, Perry 2, Wright 6.

Piedmont Classical: Amos 1, Bedford 5, Braswell 1, Dieffenbacher 2, Joiner 3, Roberson 6, Daja Snipes 20, Wilde 2.

SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Pinecrest 55, Southern Guilford 29

Pinecrest 14 17 16 8 - 55

S Guilford 11 8 4 6 - 29

Southern Guilford: Pegram 9, Hicks 10, Grian 9.

Pinecrest: Sparrow 7, Jackson 6, Washington 6, McIntosh 4, McLaughlin 16, Kaligren 1, Kelley 10, O’Leary 3, Holder 2.

North Davidson 67,

Richmond Senior 42

N Davidson 26 13 19 9 - 67

Richmond Sr. 14 13 7 8 - 42

North Davidson: R. Minton 6, L. Michael 3, E. Coffey 3, M. Altiers 2, E. Hege 31, K. Bean 2, C. McMillan 20.

Richmond Senior: K. Sampson 3, K. Love 4, B. Wall 6, J. Covington 2, J. McDougald 12, J. Ratliff 7, D. Campbell 2, A. Douglas, J Tillman 6.

Carbarrus 65, High Point Central 34

Carbarrus 11 18 20 12 - 65

HP Central 8 2 11 12 - 34

Carbarrus: J. Miller 17, M. Barrie 6, D. Case 10, K. McDonald 4, C. Cherry 4, L. McDonald 2, S. Webb 4, A. Hagns 19.

HP Central: P. Hart-McKenzie 10, M. McMasters 20, J. Harden 2, J. Mitchell 1.

Southwest Guilford 56, Wesleyan 20

SW Guilford 16 27 12 1 - 56

Wesleyan 3 7 3 7 - 20

Southwest Guilford: T. Nyok 18, K. Shaw 4, G. Slade 3, J. Foust 13, G. Harriman 2, J. Slade 13, A. Hairston 2, A. Paulino 1.

Wesleyan: L. McRae 5, C. Deese 3, M. Howell 4, M. Carter 7.

