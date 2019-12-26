Thursday’s results
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC
High Point Christian 78,
Andrews 74 (OT)
HP Christian 11 12 15 22 16 - 78
Andrews 15 14 16 17 12 - 74
High Point Christian: E. Toland 5, KJ Garrett 22, A. Febres 2, L. Sutton 28, PJ Underhill 4, D. Cassick 11, J. Powell 2, D. Butler 4.
Andrews: T. East 28, J. McKiner 7, K, Barrez 17, M. Mansour 8, E. Moore 8, AJ Herndon 6.
Panther Creek 83,
W-S Christian Academy 69
Panther Creek 21 12 24 26 - 83
W-S Christian 14 15 19 21 - 69
Panther Creek: A. Muldrew 16, D. Butners 12, D. Berry 24, D. Drinkwater 18, M. James 4, A. Kennedy 7, C. Vinson 2.
W-S Christian: L. McNeal 18, A, Jones 20, T. Thorpe 4, A. Patton 20, JJ, Nwashai 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EASTERN GUILFORD
CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Western Guilford 56,
Piedmont Classical 40
W Guilford 14 18 8 16 - 56
P Classical 9 9 6 6 - 40
Western Guilford: Ella Butler 15, Jemoni Carter 10, McIntosh 3, LA Oliver 20, Perry 2, Wright 6.
Piedmont Classical: Amos 1, Bedford 5, Braswell 1, Dieffenbacher 2, Joiner 3, Roberson 6, Daja Snipes 20, Wilde 2.
SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Pinecrest 55, Southern Guilford 29
Pinecrest 14 17 16 8 - 55
S Guilford 11 8 4 6 - 29
Southern Guilford: Pegram 9, Hicks 10, Grian 9.
Pinecrest: Sparrow 7, Jackson 6, Washington 6, McIntosh 4, McLaughlin 16, Kaligren 1, Kelley 10, O’Leary 3, Holder 2.
North Davidson 67,
Richmond Senior 42
N Davidson 26 13 19 9 - 67
Richmond Sr. 14 13 7 8 - 42
North Davidson: R. Minton 6, L. Michael 3, E. Coffey 3, M. Altiers 2, E. Hege 31, K. Bean 2, C. McMillan 20.
Richmond Senior: K. Sampson 3, K. Love 4, B. Wall 6, J. Covington 2, J. McDougald 12, J. Ratliff 7, D. Campbell 2, A. Douglas, J Tillman 6.
Carbarrus 65, High Point Central 34
Carbarrus 11 18 20 12 - 65
HP Central 8 2 11 12 - 34
Carbarrus: J. Miller 17, M. Barrie 6, D. Case 10, K. McDonald 4, C. Cherry 4, L. McDonald 2, S. Webb 4, A. Hagns 19.
HP Central: P. Hart-McKenzie 10, M. McMasters 20, J. Harden 2, J. Mitchell 1.
Southwest Guilford 56, Wesleyan 20
SW Guilford 16 27 12 1 - 56
Wesleyan 3 7 3 7 - 20
Southwest Guilford: T. Nyok 18, K. Shaw 4, G. Slade 3, J. Foust 13, G. Harriman 2, J. Slade 13, A. Hairston 2, A. Paulino 1.
Wesleyan: L. McRae 5, C. Deese 3, M. Howell 4, M. Carter 7.
