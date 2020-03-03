TUESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 77, John A. Holmes 42

Bishop McGuinness 21 23 19 14 - 77

Edenton Holmes 11 14 8 9 - 42

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (24-4): Michelle Petrangeli 14, Alaila Kreuter 12, Charley Chappell 11, Katie Deal 10, Tate Chappell 10, Francesca Moya 6, Lily Role 5, Emily Elder 4, Mary Davis 3, Katelynn Williams 2.

No. 4 Edenton Holmes (23-7): Jamillion Johnson 20, Le’Asia Stanley 16, Kaci Drew 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westchester Country Day 5, Gaston Day 4

Goals: [Gaston Day] - Ella Smith, Sara Russell, Maddie Ginther, Emma Conner; [Westchester Country Day] -Reagan Cottrell, Ali Schwartz, Dory Keever, Lucy Larkin Heard, Georgia Brumfield.

