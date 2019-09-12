Thursday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

High Point Christian 3,

Forsyth Country Day 0

Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

High Point Christian: Caroline Smith 23 assists, 13 digs; Carson Brooks 8 kills, 12 digs; Kennedy Powell 9 kills.

Records: High Point Christian 10-7, 4-1 PTAC 3A.

Greensboro Day 3,

Salem Academy 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-8, 25-12.

Records: Greensboro Day 5-7, 4-1 PTAC 4A.

Wesleyan 3 Camel Christian 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

Northwest Guilford 3 Grimsley 2

Scores: G 25-19, NWG 25-22, G 25-15, NWG 25-18, NWG 15-10.

Records: Northwest Guilford 11-1, 1-0 Metro 4A; Grimsley 3-6, 0-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 6, North Stokes 0

Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Tessa Sprinkle 6-3, 6-0; Michelle Petrangeli def. Ada Hassan 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher def. Emma Hooker 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Josie Stanbery 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Sprinkle/Stanbery 8-0; I. Bermudez/C. Lassiter def. Hassan/Hooker 8-1.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 5-1, 5-0 Northwest 1A.

FIELD HOCKEY

Greensboro Day, Salem 0

Goals: Brenna Holden 1. Shots: Salem 1, Greensboro Day 3. Saves: Salem 2, Greensboro Day 1. Corners: Salem 1, Greensboro Day 8.

Records: Salem 0-2, Greensboro Day 2-4.

