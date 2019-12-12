THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northern Guilford 64, Grimsley 27

Grimsley 13 9 5 0 - 27

Northern Guilford 14 20 21 9 - 64

Grimsley (1-4): Jordan Holmes 10, Tisdale 6, Farrah D. 5, Sells 2, Reid 2. N. Guilford (5-1): Taylor Hanes 18, Janelle Henderson 8, Jadyn Newsome 7, Abby Mulry 6, Christina DeLisa 5, Milan Gordon 5, Jayla Harris 5, Brooklyn Magnussen 3, Mikayla Penn 3, Lizzie Gram 2, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments