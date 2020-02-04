TUESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 49,

North Stokes 17

Bishop McGuinness 9 9 16 15 - 49

North Stokes 5 2 4 6 - 17

Bishop McGuinness (17-2): Alaila Kreuter 11, Tate Chappell 10, Michelle Petrangeli 8, Katelynn Williams 7, Mary Davis 4, Charley Chappell 3, Francesca Moya 2, Emily Elder 2, Lily Role 2.

North Stokes (6-15): Madey Briggs 5, Sydney Mabe 3, Elizabeth McBride 3, Cheyenne Inman 3, Hannah Hicks 2, Emma Farmer 1.

Southeast Guilford 77, Southern Guilford 27

Southeast Guilford 23 16 18 21 - 77

Southern Guilford 6 7 9 5 - 27

Southeast Guilford: Raven Preston 20, Kennedi Simmons 19, Nyree Bell 10, Millayna Redd 7, Jessie Hopkins 6, Makayla Poole 5, Nya Lewis 3, Gabby McGough 3, Sydney Roberts 2, Shunte Bethea 2.

Parkland 67, Western Guilford 51

Western Guilford 5 11 17 18 - 51

Parkland 9 26 15 17 - 67

Parkland: Cannon 28, Horne 13.

Western Guilford: Butler 18, Carter 17.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 93, Caldwell Academy 37

Greensboro Day: Christian Bailey 17, Jaydon Young 15, Brock Williams 13, Bryce Harris 11, Cam Hayes 10, Came Leake 6, Ege Katitas 6, Jackson Noble 6, Rahul Patel 4, Whit Trevey 3, Cason Pierce 2.

Caldwell Academy: Alex Raley 14, Payne Bradley 12, Childers 5, Riddle 3, Wierda 3.

Eastern Guilford 76, Southern Alamance 49

Eastern Guilford 20 21 22 13 - 76

S. Alamance 9 21 7 12 - 49

Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 35, Kamel Smith 14, Michael Loring 9.

Southern Alamance: Brewer 19, Thompson 9.

