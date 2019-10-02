Wednesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, Southwest Guilford 1

Scores: Northwest Guilford 25-8, Southwest Guilford 25-19, Northwest Guilford 25-18, Northwest Guilford 25-19.

Records: Northwest Guilford 19-1; Southwest Guilford 12-7

