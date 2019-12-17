GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northern Guilford 57, McMichael 42

McMichael 16 10 11 5 — 42

N. Guilford 15 11 22 9 — 57

McMichael (3-2): Hollie Hawkins 16, Cassie Tanton 11, Sadie Nester, Danni Nester 4, Destiny Cardwell 3, Chandler Joyce 2, Faith Roberson 2.

Northern Guilford (6-1): Taylor Hanes 14, Milan Gordon 8, Janelle Henderson 8, Christina DeLisa 5, Jadyn Newsome 4, Brooklyn Magnussen 3, Mikayla Penn 2, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.

Bishop McGuinness 60, Starmount 18

Starmount 4 7 7 0 — 18

B. McGuin. 12 23 7 18—60

Starmount (1-6): Gywn 5, Freed 5, White 5, Seagraves 3.

B. McGuinness (9-0): Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 14, Emily Elder 8, Katie Deal 6, Alaila Kreuter 5, Charley Chappell 4, Francesca Moya 2, Lily Role 2.

Western Guilford 60, Page 22

W. Guilford 8 20 17 15 — 60

Page 2 4 6 10 — 22

Western Guilford: Jemoni Carter 20, LA Oliver 17, Ella Butler 5, Oge Okeke 4, Kailee Wright 4, AJ Ferrell 4, Destini Perry 2, Emma Terry 2, Elise Beaver 2. Page: Lineberry 7, Becker 6, Hamoud 5, Agamata 2, Hitchins 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Guilford 93, Australian Travel Team 25

Aus. Travel 7 7 2 9 — 25

NW Guilford 31 32 20 10— 93

AUS: Caruthers 10, Gledhill 9, Swifte 4, CWalker 2.

NW Guilford (7-0): Jake Kawalec 13, Connor Ballou 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Chris Hampton 9, Drew Watkins 8, Josh Humphrey 8, Jackson Hartzell 7, Dean Reiber 7, Robbie Boulton 6, Shaq Marsh 6, Khari Carson 6, Xavier Simmons 2.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments