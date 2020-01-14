TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 66, Caldwell Academy 33
Greensboro Day 30 18 18 10 - 66
Caldwell Acad. 10 6 4 13 - 33
Greensboro Day: Cam Leake 12, Jackson Noble 10, Rahul Patel 9, Whit Trevey 8, Ege Katitas 8, Cason Pierce 8, Jordan Moody 7, Donovan Stricklin 4.
Caldwell Academy: Payne Bradley 10, Alex Raley 5, Jackson Wierda 4, Grant Collins 4, Mason Wierda 4, Parker Jenkins 2, Logan Tote 2, Davis Raley 2.
