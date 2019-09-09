MONDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Caldwell Academy 9, Westchester 0

Singles: Rollins Ortman def. Dory Keever 6-1, 6-2; Matti Stern def. Emma Whitlock 6-4, 6-6 (7-4); Isabella Gomez def. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-1; Aislyn Baird def. Ava Apple 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Herrick def. Sofia Chodri 6-0, 6-0; Mallory Chrismon def. Olivia Beaver 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Aislyn Baird/Mati Stern def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-0; The other doubles matches were forfeited because of time.

