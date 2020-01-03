FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grimsley 63, Reagan 37
Grimsley 15 16 13 19 - 63
Reagan 3 16 6 12 - 37
Grimsley: Ahmil Flowers 22, Nathan Schoone 11, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 11, Jayden Watlington 8, Lawson Albright 5, Luke Jenkins 4, Tyler Albright. Reagan: Owen Kovisto 7, Jalil Rogers 7, Bryson Canty 5, Jared Gray 5, Kam Hill 4, Adam Poe 3, James Clyburn 2, Weston George 2, Andrew Jones 2.
Greensboro Day 58 Wesleyan Christian Academy 45
Greensboro Day 10 16 16 16 - 58
Wesleyan Christian 23 2 11 9 - 45
Greensboro Day: Brock Williams 18, Cam Hayes 15, Christian Bailey 11, Cason Pierce 8, Jaydon Young 4, Whit Trevey 2. Wesleyan Christian: Kaleb Brooks 17, Kade Darr 15, Aisaiah Phillips 4, Matt Patterson 4, Josh Wiggins 3, Isaiah Ray 2.
Northern Guilford 54 Eastern Alamance 37
Northern Guilford 13 14 15 12 - 54
Eastern Alamance 9 11 10 7 - 37
Northern Guilford: Lomax 14, Hodge 9, Pleasant 8, Simms 8, Helms 6, Whitley 5, Emerick 2, Griffith 2. Eastern Alamance: Lewis 11, Kane 6, McCawley 4, Randolph 4, Burnette 2, Lewis 2, Hester 1, Blackwell 1.
Page 76, Southwest Guilford 59
SW Guilford 7 22 16 14 - 59
Page 19 13 23 21 - 76
SW Guilford (7-6): Bryce Causey 21, Jeremy Mull 17, Aamaj Platt 6, Miles Taylor 9, Deanthony Buthcee 4, Eustead Zonen 2. Page (9-6): Jason Sellars 21, Zion Connor 16, Jaden Ellis 11, Jonathan Campbell 10, Mike Maxwell 6, Tyler McIntire 6, Josh Scovens 4, Tyler Farrow 2.
Eastern Guilford 77 Southern Guilford 36
Eastern Guilford 10 16 16 15 - 77
Southern Guilford 2 9 17 9 - 36
E. Guilford: KD Dawkins 28, Barry Tate Jr. 12, Chase Ford 6, OJ Johnson 6. Southern Guilford: Davis 12, Ruffin 8.
East Forsyth 60, Ragsdale 55
East Forsyth 8 20 18 14 - 60
Ragsdale 17 11 13 14 - 55
East Forsyth (2-7): Will Rhodes 17, Zyun Reeves 16, Thorns 9, T. Rhodes 5, Leggett 5, Lyles 5, Timmons 3. Ragsdale (5-7): Aiden Freeman 11, Jones 9, Siler 8, Atwater 6, Williams 6, N. Parker 5, Manley 3, C. Parker 3, Byrd 2, Fant 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.