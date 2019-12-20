FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Guilford 61 Eastern Guilford 13
SE. Guilford 21 12 17 11 - 61
E. Guilford 1 6 4 2 - 13
SE Guilford (9-0): Raven Preston 23, Shunte Bethea 10, Gabby McGough 9, Sydney Roberts 6, Millayna Redd 6, Mykensie Harris 5, Makayla Poole 2. E. Guilford (1-8): Swain 9, Mitchell 2, Buskey 2.
Central Davidson 52 East Davidson 36
Central Davidson 9 17 20 6 - 52
East Davidson 9 15 0 12 - 36
Central Davidson: Madison Neal 15, Salem Ward 14, Nina Little 8, Sidney Hatfield 5, Zoey Mize 4, Emma Jackson 4, Alex Myers 2. East Davidson: Salem Hill 9, Annie Sechrist 8, Callie Warrick 8, Skylar Grubb 6, Kara Mahan 3, Riley Brown 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern Guilford 66 Southeast Guilford 25
Eastern Guilford: OJ Johnson 20, Jayron Rankin 14, KD Dawkins 11, Kamel Smith 10. Southeast Guilford: Fuller 8, Byrd 6.
Northern Guilford 77 Northeast Guilford 46
Northern Guilford 14 26 16 21 - 77
Northeast Guilford 9 7 16 14 - 46
Northern Guilford: Pleasant 13, Hodge 12, Whitley 11, Spizzo 8, Pyke 7, Emerick 6, Griffith 6, Lomax 5, Helms 5, Hogsett 4. Northeast Guilford: Guinyard 19, Malone 14, Hairston 5, Swain 3, Hall 2, Meclley 2, Lewis 1.
