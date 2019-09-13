FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Calvary Day 6, Westchester 3

Singles: Dory Keever (W) def. Scottie Bing 6-2, 6-2; Abby Bing (C) def. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-1; Mary Grace Hicks (C) def. Ava Apple 6-3, 6-4; Cornelia Gou (C) def. Sofia Chodri 4-6, 6-4(10-2);Lisa Liu (C) def. Lucy Heard 6-4, 6-1; Colin Odon (C) def. Claire Smith 6-4, 6-6(7-1).

Doubles: Scottie Bing/Abby Bing (C) def. Dory Keever/Claire Smith 8-4; Kate Leonard/Ava Apple (W) def. Mary Grace Hicks/Colin Odon 8-4; Lisa Liu/Cornelia Gou (C) def. Sofia Chodri/Olivia Beaver 8-4.

VOLLEYBALL

Calvary Day 3, Westchester 0

(25-17,25-17, 25-11)

Wesleyan 3, Wake Christian 1

(25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20)

LATE THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McGuinness 3 N.C. Leadership Academy 0

(25-15, 25-18, 25-23)

