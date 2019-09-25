WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS GOLF
At Greensboro Country Club (Farm course), par 36
Team scores: Wesleyan 127, Greensboro Day 153
Individual leaders: T-1. Macie Burcham (W), Gabriela Cruz (W) 39; 3. Emmalie Spry (W) 49; 4. Kourtney Kim (GDS) 48; 5. Vicki Shi (GDS) 49; 6. Audrey Kim (GDS) 56.
GIRLS TENNIS
Southwest Guilford 9, Western Guilford 0
Singles: Audrey Serb def. Brooke Henley 6-3, 6-0; Meghan Whalen def. Jordanne Arace 3-0 (ret).; Lanie Van Dorp def. Macy Morgan 6-0, 6-1; Bea Calwitan def. Rachel Johnson 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; Lauren Harris def. Kasanna Veth 6-2. 6-2; Kate Cherry def. Adelisa Kalac 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.
Doubles: Serb/Whalen def. Henley/Morgan 8-2; Van Dorp/Tran Nguyen def. Johnson/Kalac 8-0; Nicole Sapala/Hannah Beamon def. Veth/Ailish Flaherty 8-0.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Western Guilford, Mount Tabor, Parkland
at Western Guilford, Greensboro
5000 meter run (Girls): 1. Rebekah Sabbaghrabaio (MT) 23:27.4; 2. Savannah Saunders (WG) 24:48.2; 3. Caroline Gardner (MT) 25:51.3.
5000 meter run (Boys): 1. Jeremy Kern (MT) 19:28.3; 2. Christian Youngdahl (WG) 19:30.2; 3. Howell Hudson (MT) 19:35.5.
Girls team scores: 1. Western Guilford 23 (total time: 2:23:06); 2. Parkland 32 (total time: 2:36:58).
Boys team scores: 1. Mount Tabor 20 (total time: 1:38:23); 2. Western Guilford 41 (total time: 1:43:31); 3. Parkland 85 (total time: 2:14:58).
